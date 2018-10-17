Indications are that Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not pitch in Thursday's Game 5 because he is still weak from the stomach ailment that sent him to the hospital on Sunday night, ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

The earliest Sale is likely to come back is Game 6 in Boston, Olney reports.

The left-hander returned to the team Tuesday in Houston after being hospitalized for a stomach illness. The club hasn't specified the ailment or treatment, though manager Alex Cora said it was nothing serious.

"This is what he said: 'I'm good enough,''' Cora said Tuesday night after the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 8-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Sale is expected to work off a mound Wednesday before Game 4.