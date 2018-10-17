Wade Miley started Game 5 for the Milwaukee Brewers, gave up a five-pitch walk to Los Angeles Dodgers leadoff man Cody Bellinger and then was removed by manager Craig Counsell on Wednesday.

Right-hander Brandon Woodruff replaced Miley and is pitching for the Brewers.

Miley could very well turn around and start Game 6 on Friday but, for now, the onus is on Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to decide whether to ride out his righty-heavy starting lineup for a few innings or run the risk of emptying his bench too early.

Miley is the second pitcher in postseason history to start a game and face only one batter. The other was Johnny Cueto, who struck out the only batter he faced in Game 1 of the 2012 NLDS before leaving with back spasms.

The Brewers' bullpen threw 11 2/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers in 13 innings Tuesday, tied for the third-most innings by a team's bullpen in postseason history. It was also the longest outing by a bullpen in a loss.

The best-of-7 series is tied at two games apiece.

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle contributed to this report.