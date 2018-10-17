NEW YORK -- Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has undergone Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and is expected to be out of action for much of next season.

The Yankees said Wednesday's surgery went as expected. It was done by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Gregorious' return to the lineup could come sometime between June and August, general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday on the Michael Kay Show on 98.7 ESPN New York.

Gregorius, 28, broke his own club record for home runs by a shortstop by hitting 27 this season. He batted .268 with 86 RBIs.

Cashman has said second baseman Gleyber Torres is the Yankees' top internal solution at shortstop.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.