HOUSTON -- Controversy came early in Wednesday night's Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

In the bottom of the first inning, Houston Astros designated hitter Jose Altuve launched a fly ball to the right-field wall that caused Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts to go into a full jump. As Betts forced his arm high over the wall, the ball bounced back into the field of play.

Replays appeared to show that Betts' left arm extended over the wall and into the sea of fans. As he tried to make the catch, Betts' glove closed a split-second too early, possibly closed as it made contact on its backside with one of the fans' hands. From there, the ball touched a fan before coming back onto the field.

An Astros fan interfered with Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, and after review, Jose Altuve's would-be two-run, first-inning home run was ruled an out. Bob Levey/Getty Images

Originally, umpires ruled Altuve was out via fan interference.

Immediately, Astros manager AJ Hinch popped out of the dugout to argue with crew chief and right-field umpire Joe West, who made the initial call. Their conversation took West and his crew to replay.

After 3 minutes and 13 seconds, the review resulted in the call standing. Altuve was declared out via fly out to Betts because of fan interference, nullifying what would have been a potential game-tying, two-run home run. George Springer was sent back to first base.

According to MLB Rule 3.16, "When there is spectator interference with any thrown or batted ball, the ball shall be dead at the moment of interference and the umpire shall impose such penalties as in his opinion will nullify the act of interference."

The rule further states that "no interference shall be allowed when a fielder reaches over a fence, railing, rope or into a stand to catch a ball. He does so at his own risk. However, should a spectator reach out on the playing field side of such fence, railing or rope, and plainly prevent the fielder from catching the ball, then the batsman should be called out for the spectator's interference."

After the umpires' final call was made, Minute Maid Park was filled with boos. Hinch came back out of the dugout to argue with West, before turning his head suddenly and walking away as if he was displeased with what he heard.

Betts, as soon as he saw the out call, gave a fist pump. Astros center fielder Springer, who was a baserunner at first base when the play began, slammed his helmet down at the ultimate ruling.

Fans continued to boo West between innings as he returned to his post near the right-field line.

At the time, the Red Sox were leading 2-0.