David Price ended his winless string of postseason starts in emphatic fashion Thursday, dealing six scoreless innings to help vault the Red Sox into the World Series.

Price, who had started 11 playoff games dating back to 2011 without earning a victory, struck out a postseason career-high nine batters while walking none and limiting the Houston Astros, last year's world champions, to three hits.

"His stuff was amazing, his demeanor on the mound outstanding, he was amazing," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "He was great."

Price finished his outing by retiring seven straight batters, and the Red Sox's bullpen finished out a 4-1 win, allowing Boston to close out the American League Championship Series four games to one and advance to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2013.

"I know there was a lot of people thinking he wasn't going to perform, but I knew he was a good matchup for them," Cora said. "Last year he pitched great against the Astros. This year he did the same, too. He was amazing tonight, he was outstanding. I'm very happy for him."

The performance marked a steady improvement from Price's first two playoff starts this season. He lasted less than two innings in Game 2 of the division series against the New York Yankees -- a 6-2 loss -- and gave up four runs in 4⅔ innings in Game 2 of the ALCS, which the Red Sox rallied to win 7-5.

But at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night, Price enjoyed a scoreless postseason start for the first time in his career. Entering the game, the fewest runs he had allowed was two in the 2014 ALDS with the Tigers.

The 33-year-old got 15 swing-and-misses, according to TruMedia -- also a career playoff high. He mostly relied on his changeup, throwing it 42 percent of the time, a high for Price in any start, including the regular season. Astros hitters went 0-for-10 in at-bats that ended in a changeup, including five strikeouts.

Price's nine K's were the most ever by a Red Sox pitcher in a potential clinching game, breaking the previous record of eight shared by Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez (twice) and Jon Lester.

Price pitched in relief in the 2008 World Series as a rookie with the Tampa Bay Rays, but he has never started on the game's biggest stage. After his effort in Houston, he's about to get his chance.

The pennant was a perfect 43rd birthday present for rookie manager Cora, who became the first skipper from Puerto Rico to take a team to the World Series.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who hit big home runs in Games 3 and 4, was named ALCS MVP.