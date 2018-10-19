Mark Teixeira breaks down David Price's Game 5 performance and how their two-strike hits were devastating for the Astros bullpen. (1:46)

With five days before the start of the World Series, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has time to line up his pitching rotation.

Cora, speaking Friday on WEEI, confirmed that ace Chris Sale will go in Game 1 at Fenway Park on Tuesday, facing either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers lead the National League Championship Series, 3 games to 2, going into Friday night's Game 6 in Milwaukee.

Cora said he would wait until he knew the opponent before deciding the rest of the rotation. But the manager said that David Price -- brilliant in Thursday night's ALCS-clinching Game 5 against the Houston Astros -- would "probably" start Game 2.

Sale has not pitched since Saturday's Game 1 loss to the Astros in the ALCS. He has been sidelined by a stomach virus that sent him to the hospital on Sunday.

Cora said Sale has been regaining strength since his release Monday from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he spent Sunday night for observation. The club hasn't specified Sale's ailment or treatment.

The Red Sox arrived back in Boston on Friday morning and were greeted by an ALCS championship banner that had already been hung at Fenway Park.