Joe Girardi has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Cincinnati Reds' managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports.

Girardi, 54, reportedly was one of three candidates to be considered for second interviews, along with Brad Ausmus and David Bell.

The Athletic, which first reported Girardi's withdrawal, reported Friday that he plans to remain with MLB Network for now but still wants to manage.

Girardi also reportedly has interviewed for the Texas Rangers' managerial vacancy.

Girardi, who had a 15-year playing career, is 988-794 in 11 seasons as a major league manager, including 10 seasons with the New York Yankees, whom he guided to a World Series titles in 2009.

He spent last season at MLB Network after being fired by the Yankees following the 2017 season, when he led the Yankees to the American League Championship Series. The Yankees lost to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in seven games.

Girardi also managed the Florida Marlins in 2006.