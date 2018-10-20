The Miami Marlins are close to confirming the signings of highly rated Cuban prospects Victor Victor Mesa and his brother Victor Mesa Jr., according to multiple reports.

As El Nuevo Herald first reported, citing a source, Victor Victor Mesa will receive a $4 million-plus signing bonus, while Victor Mesa Jr. will get a bonus close to $1 million. Both players are outfielders.

The Marlins on Saturday announced a news conference for Monday morning, but the team provided no details other than that CEO Derek Jeter and president of baseball operations Mike Hill would be present.

The 22-year-old Victor Victor Mesa, the top international free agent, started playing in Cuba's top league at 16. His 17-year-old brother is a switch-hitter who starred for Cuba's 18U national team. Both left Cuba last spring to pursue major league careers.

El Nuevo Herald also reported that pitcher Sandy Gaston, who also worked out for scouts earlier this month, will likely sign with either Baltimore or Tampa Bay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.