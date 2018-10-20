Although it appears unlikely, right fielder Mookie Betts could shift to second base when the World Series moves to a National League ballpark next week.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn't rule out the possibility when the Red Sox travel to either Milwaukee or Los Angeles for Games 3, 4 and (if necessary) 5 and won't be able to use a designated hitter.

"I don't know, man," Cora said. "He already played second in the regular season. There's always a chance, I guess."

The first-year Red Sox manager was speaking about Aug. 3, when Betts played six innings at second base against the Yankees in New York after Ian Kinsler injured his hamstring.

Betts at second base in the World Series would allow Boston to shift regular DH J.D. Martinez to right field while keeping left fielder Andrew Benintendi and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. in the lineup.

Betts has familiarity with the position, having grown up playing second base and seeing 14 games (122 innings) there as a rookie in 2014. But Boston already has veterans Kinsler and Brock Holt to play there.

"We've got some pretty good second basemen, we've got some pretty good outfielders," Cora told reporters. "Like I said, we're in the World Series. That conversation was gonna come up. One thing for sure, J.D. will play. That's clear. We'll see which alignment is better, which lineup is better and we'll make decisions accordingly."