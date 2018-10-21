With a key two-run home run in the decisive Game 7 against the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was named the MVP of the National League Championship Series on Saturday.

At age 23 years, 99 days, Bellinger is the youngest position player to win a postseason MVP award, according to ESPN's Stats & Information research. The only other 23-year-old position player to win a postseason MVP was the Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez in 2016, who co-won the NLCS award with Jon Lester; Baez was 23 years, 326 days old at the time.

The Dodgers trailed 1-0 in the second inning before Bellinger hit his home run off Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin. The Dodgers won the game 5-1.

"We had [starter Walker] Buehler on the mound today, who has nasty stuff, who loves the big game. Once we gave him the lead, we really liked our chances," Bellinger said.

Bellinger went 1-for-4 on Saturday. He opened the playoffs with an 0-for-15 slide and finished with just five hits in the series against Milwaukee. His .200 batting average matches that of Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for the lowest by a position player selected MVP of a league championship series, with each coming this postseason in the year of the strikeout.

The Dodgers will face the Red Sox in the World Series, with Game 1 on Tuesday in Boston.

