MILWAUKEE -- Julio Urias pitched with a heavy heart in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers advance to the World Series a night after his grandmother died.

Editor's Picks Powered by Puig, Dodgers muscle their way back to the World Series Game 7 slugging and a little bit of swagger gave the Dodgers the lead they needed to finally get past the Brewers and return to the Fall Classic.

Enrique Hernandez shared the news with teammates and asked the Dodgers to toast Urias before popping champagne following a 5-1 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

The left-handed Urias got one of the biggest outs of the game in the fifth inning, after relieving starter Walker Buehler. Urias allowed a line drive to Christian Yelich that left fielder Chris Taylor caught on the warning track with a sliding effort.

Urias also pitched in Game 6, and this was the first time in his career he pitched on consecutive days.

Urias debuted as a teenager in 2016 but missed most of the next two seasons due to shoulder issues. The 22-year-old returned this September, and he has been pitching out of the bullpen. He has allowed a run in 3⅓ innings this postseason.