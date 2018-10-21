Reds hire former infielder David Bell as manager

The Cincinnati Reds have hired former infielder David Bell to be their next manager, the team announced Sunday.

Bell agreed to a three-year contract with a team option for 2022. He will introduced at a news conference Monday.

Bell joins the Reds organization for the second time. He worked for four seasons (2008-11) as a manager in Cincinnati's minor league system.

Bell, 46, has spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco Giants as vice president of player development. He also has worked as bench coach and assistant hitting coach for the St. Louis Cardinals and the third-base coach for the Chicago Cubs.

Bell played for the Indians, Cardinals, Mariners, Giants, Phillies and Brewers during a 12-year big league playing career.

His father, Buddy, is a former manager and a current member of the Reds' front office. The Bells become the fifth father-son duo to manage in the majors.