The Los Angeles Angels announced the hiring of Brad Ausmus as their new manager on Sunday.

Ausmus, 49, was already working in the Angels' front office as assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

His only previous managerial post was in charge of the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017, with a career record of 314-332. The Tigers won the American League Central title in his first season but were swept in the AL Division Series.

Ausmus will be the Angels' first new manager since 2000, after the ballclub parted ways with Mike Scioscia after 19 seasons.

"Over the past few weeks, our baseball operations personnel sat down with numerous highly-qualified and impressive candidates for our managerial role. We are thankful to all of them for their time and effort throughout the process," Eppler said in a statement.

"Ultimately, Brad's balance of connectivity, communication and leadership skills as well as his understanding of evolving strategies and probabilistic approach to decision making led us to him. We believe his knowledge, drive and growth-mindset will allow him to integrate seamlessly with our players and staff and will be pivotal in advancing our culture and moving us toward our goals as an organization."

The Angels finished 80-82 this season, marking the first time they had three straight losing seasons under Scioscia. They haven't won a postseason game since 2009.

Ausmus, like Scioscia a former catcher in his playing days, had an 18-year major league career and made the All-Star team in 1999. He retired in 2010.