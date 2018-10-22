MIAMI -- Top international free agent Victor Victor Mesa and younger brother, Victor Jr., both outfielders from Cuba, have signed with the Miami Marlins.

The agreements were announced at a news conference Monday. The Mesas were recently declared free agents by Major League Baseball, and the Marlins had been widely viewed as front-runners to sign them.

"We want Miami to be the destination for top international talent," Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said. "This organization should reflect the diversity of the South Florida community. This is an important part of creating sustained success at the major league level.

"We look forward to getting the brothers on the field as soon as possible, watching them continue to develop and feel our fanbase is going to be extremely excited to see them both play."

The Marlins, who changed their Twitter handle to Miami Miami Marlins, tweeted a welcome to the brothers.

The Marlins are adding to the familia. pic.twitter.com/xeWSxjjj6o — Miami Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 22, 2018

The 22-year-old Victor Victor Mesa started playing in Cuba's top league at 16 and is considered a speedy defensive standout. He played for Cuba in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and went 3 for 7 with two doubles and three RBIs in six games.

"It's not a secret there's a lot of Latinos, a lot of Cubans here. So we feel like home here," Victor Victor Mesa said, via a Spanish translator. "But mostly the seriousness and plan this organization has is what attracts us the most."

His 17-year-old brother is a switch-hitter who starred for Cuba's 18U national team. Both left Cuba last spring to pursue major league careers, and two weeks ago the brothers tried out for major league scouts at Marlins Park.

"This is a rebuilding team that we're doing here and I'm very proud to be a part of it," Victor Mesa Jr. said, via a Spanish translator. "All of the Latinos here, all of the culture here is one of the things that I like the most."

Both brothers talked in length about how the city and culture of Miami played a significant part in them choose the Marlins over several other possible suitors.

"I'm a good, aggressive player offensively," Victor Victor Mesa said. "I feel very comfortable at the plate."

The Marlins swung several deals to increase their international slot allotment, including $1 million they received when they traded right-handed reliever Kyle Barraclough to Washington this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.