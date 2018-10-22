The Arizona Diamondbacks announced they have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with infielder Eduardo Escobar that runs through the 2021 season.

Financial details weren't released by the club, but the contract is worth $21 million, according to MLB.com.

The Diamondbacks acquired Escobar from the Minnesota Twins in late July for three minor leaguers.

Escobar, 29, batted .272 with a career-best 23 home runs and 84 RBIs with Minnesota and Arizona in 2018. His 48 doubles were second in MLB.

The versatile Escobar played third base, shortstop and second base this past season.