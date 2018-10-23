        <
          Red Sox add Drew Pomeranz to World Series roster

          11:37 AM ET
          Boston Red Sox left-hander Drew Pomeranz has replaced right-hander Brandon Workman on the team's roster for the World Series that was released Tuesday.

          Game 1 of the best-of-7 championship series begins Tuesday night at Fenway Park in Boston.

          Workman appeared in three games in the postseason and gave up seven hits and five earned runs -- including two home runs -- in one inning of a Game 1 loss to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

          There had been some thought that knuckleballer Steven Wright might be sufficiently recovered from a recurrence of his knee injury to return for the World Series, but he's not on the roster.

          The Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, added left-hander Scott Alexander to their World Series roster, replacing lefty Caleb Ferguson.

          Ferguson, a rookie, appeared in six postseason games, facing a combined 10 batters, retiring nine and walking one.

          Alexander led the Dodgers in appearances in the regular season but was left off the roster for the NLCS against the Brewers.

