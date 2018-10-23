SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Andy Green says Mark McGwire won't return as San Diego's bench coach next season so he can spend more time with his family.

McGwire, who hit 583 home runs during his big league career, spent three seasons on the Padres' staff.

"He wants to watch his two boys play high school baseball," Green said in a text to The Associated Press. "We talked about it a lot before the season ended."

McGwire lives in Irvine, California, in southern Orange County.

McGwire joined the Padres after spending three seasons as hitting coach of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Before that, McGwire was hitting coach of the St. Louis Cardinals for three seasons following a hiatus after his steroid-tainted playing career ended.