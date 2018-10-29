Champs! Social media reacts to Red Sox winning World Series

Steve Pearce drives two homers over the wall on Sunday, first hitting a 2-run dinger in the first frame and then a solo shot in the 8th. (0:35)

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the Fall Classic Sunday night to become World Series champions for the fourth time this century.

Here's how it looked on social media:

Pearce💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 29, 2018

Steve Pearce has worn eight MLB uniforms, including four different ones in 2012. Incredible to see a guy who saw the transaction wire as much as he did as an integral part of a championship team. pic.twitter.com/XAsp8Qw6MB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 29, 2018

Hey @Dodgers, the support group for back-to-back #WorldSeries losers meets on Tuesdays. — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 29, 2018

Congratulations to the Boston Red Sox players, Manager Alex Cora, owners, and all Red Sox fans for winning the 2018 World Series!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 29, 2018

They did it! 2014 @Tigers finally win World Series https://t.co/Hc3yKKRXQ9 — Detroit Free Press (@freep) October 29, 2018

On 10/17/04, the Red Sox entered 9th inn of ALCS Game 4 down 0-3 & 1 run to greatest closer ever, about to go 86 years w/o a title. They've won 4 World Series w/ 3 managers since that night. The haunted franchise now haunts everyone else — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) October 29, 2018

i've thought about this moment multiple times during this playoff run. at david price's introductory presser, he told boston he was "saving all my postseason wins for the red sox"



it took three seasons, and there were a lot of bumps in the road, but he lived up to his promise pic.twitter.com/q3a9VNfyDd — joon (@joonlee) October 29, 2018

CORA: "There's not going to be questions in Spring Training about David Price in October." If score remains the same, Price will have clinched 2 consecutive championships against Cy Young winners - Verlander and Kershaw - in the same postseason. Has never been done before. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 29, 2018

Something about '18... The #RedSox could become the first team to win a #WorldSeries on the 100th anniversary of a previous team championship. pic.twitter.com/kiwhjYa7rk — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) October 29, 2018