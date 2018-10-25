The Toronto Blue Jays will hire Charlie Montoyo to be their new manager, a source confirmed to ESPN's Marly Rivera, becoming the second member of the Tampa Bay Rays coaching staff to land a managerial position on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Montoyo has been with the Rays since their inaugural season in 1998, serving as a manager in the team's minor league system. He was brought up to the major league team in 2015 and served as the Rays' bench coach for Kevin Cash this past season.

Also on Thursday, the Twins hired Rays field coordinator Rocco Baldelli to be their new manager.

Montoyo will replace John Gibbons, who parted ways with the Jays after the 2018 season -- his second managerial stint with the team.

The Blue Jays finished with a 73-89 record, fourth in the AL East.

SportsNet was the first to report that Montoyo would be the Jays' new manager.