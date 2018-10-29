When was your city's last championship parade?

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions, and today they announced their championship parade is set for Wednesday. Boston's had plenty of championship parades over the last decade. But when was the last time every other NBA, MLB, NFL or NHL city in the U.S. and Canada had a championship parade celebrating a title?

Here is the list, ordered from most to least recent.

Oakland, 2018

Warriors fans haven't tired of celebrating NBA titles with their team. One million people were estimated to attend the Warriors' celebration parade on June 12, 2018 -- the franchise's third championship in the past four years. The players seemed to have a blast, too, climbing out of parade vehicles to mingle with fans. Perhaps no one enjoyed the festivities more than Nick Young, who was decked out in a black silk bathrobe and puffed on a cigar.

Washington, D.C., 2018

Tens of thousands of fans gathered on June 12, 2018, to celebrate the Capitals capturing the Stanley Cup crown. It appeared to be quite the spectacle, with a line of 47 vehicles -- a combination of fire engines, convertibles and buses -- traveling the parade route.

Philadelphia, 2018

Schools, museums, courts, government offices and even the Philadelphia Zoo were shut down on Feb. 8, 2018, to celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl victory. Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the streets of Philadelphia, with hundreds lined up behind barricades at around 4 a.m. The parade was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The city also held parades for Villanova's two titles in 2018 and 2016.

Houston, 2017

City officials estimated that 500,000 people attended a downtown parade on Nov. 3, 2017, to celebrate the first World Series title in Astros history. They certainly got their fill of confetti. About 1,000 pounds of it were shot out of 16 cannons placed above the route from high-rises and at street level.

Pittsburgh, 2017

The Penguins' fifth Stanley Cup championship parade was the largest in the Steel City's history, as 650,000 lined the streets of downtown Pittsburgh to celebrate the back-to-back Cup champions. The parade marched through the streets of downtown to Point State Park, where players spoke and Stanley, a 40-pound catfish, was released into the river to troll the defeated Predators.

Patriots fans celebrated New England's 2017 title. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Boston, 2017

Patriots fans surely had Tom Brady's back on Feb. 7, 2017. Brady took to Instagram the day after the Patriots rallied to defeat the Falcons for their fifth Super Bowl crown with this message: "Attention managers of Boston. I hereby declare [Feb. 7] a citywide holiday. WE DANCE IN THE STREETS." An estimated 1 million people listened, braving snow and cold temperatures to attend the Patriots' celebration.

Cleveland, 2016

An estimated 1 million people packed downtown Cleveland on June 22, 2016 to celebrate the Cavaliers' NBA championship -- the city's first major sports title in 52 years. The scene was somewhat chaotic, from the lack of barricades to keep crowds out of the parade route, slowing the procession to a crawl, to a failure to settle on the route until within 24 hours of the event.

Chicago, 2016

Safe to say that work production in Chicago took a dive on Nov. 4, 2016. Officials estimated that 5 million people attended a parade and rally for the Cubs' World Series victory, marking the seventh-largest gathering in history.

Denver, 2016

Broncos fans made their presence felt in February 2016 after their team defeated the Panthers to win Super Bowl 50, as an estimated 1 million converged on downtown Denver for what has been called the B.O.P. (Big Orange Party). The parade weaved through downtown before converging on Civic Center Park, which was filled with orange-clad Broncos supporters.

Kansas City, 2015

Just about all of Kansas City couldn't wait to celebrate the Royals' 2015 World Series title. City officials estimated that 800,000 -- in a metro area of roughly 2 million -- showed up for the festivities on Nov. 3. The area was so congested, TV stations captured images of motorists abandoning their cars on the street and walking to the parade.

The Giants and their fans celebrated a third title in a five-season span in 2014. Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco, 2014

While San Francisco is just across the bay from the Warriors' celebrations, the last parade in the city came in 2014 after the Giants beat the Royals for their third World Series title in five seasons. Thousands braved chilly, drizzly weather to participate in the ticker-tape parade in downtown San Francisco.

San Antonio, 2014

After feeling the pain of losing the NBA Finals in seven games to the Heat the prior season, an estimated 100,000 people were all too happy to celebrate the Spurs winning their fifth NBA title on June 18, 2014. Fans endured 90-degree heat to line the River Walk and stand outside of the Alamodome up to five hours before the victory parade began. It ended at the Alamodome, where 75,000 fans gathered inside to honor the team.

Los Angeles, 2014

When the Kings won their second Stanley Cup in three seasons in 2014, they decided to have two parades. The main one was attended by 300,000 in downtown Los Angeles and ended with a sold-out rally in the Staples Center, and the players had a second parade down The Strand in the beach cities of Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach that was attended by several thousand more.

Seattle, 2014

Fans turned out in droves -- nearly 1 million -- to celebrate the Seahawks' Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos on Feb. 5, 2014. Seattle has also recently celebrated an MLS Cup and a WNBA title.

Miami, 2013

The Heat did their best to keep their fans cool during the team's NBA championship celebration on June 24, 2013. Several players held Super Soaker squirt guns and sprayed water on some of the estimated 400,000 fans along the parade route.

Baltimore, 2013

Fans were apparently determined to get up close to their favorite players during the Ravens' Super Bowl parade on Feb. 5, 2013. An estimated 200,000 fans attended, and some of them were able to get through police barriers to walk alongside the vehicles carrying the players. Those fans were unable to get too close to Ray Lewis, though, as the star linebacker had his own personal military Humvee.

New York, 2012

After winning Super Bowl XLVI, the Giants were treated to a ticker-tape parade in Manhattan, presented the keys to the city and then honored in a ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 8, 2012. Nearly 1 million fans attended, some throwing footballs to the players, who signed them and threw them back.

St. Louis, 2011

The Cardinals' seven-game World Series victory over the Rangers in 2011 inspired a celebration in St. Louis, as several hundred thousand lined the streets to watch Cardinals players march behind the Clydesdales. The party ended with a rally inside a packed Busch Stadium, where Series MVP David Freese was given a key to the city.

Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavs celebrated their first-ever NBA title in 2011. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Dallas, 2011

Over 200,000 braved sweltering Texas heat to celebrate the Mavericks' upset victory over the Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals. The parade, which was paid for by Mavs owner Mark Cuban and cost at least $500,000, weaved through downtown into American Airlines Center, where a packed house celebrated the team alongside live music.

Green Bay, 2011

There was no parade after the Packers won their fourth Super Bowl during the 2010 season, but instead fans braved the bitter cold to join the team for the "Return to Titletown" ceremony inside Lambeau Field on Feb. 9, 2011. The 56,000 tickets for the event sold out within hours the day before. Fans tailgated in the stadium parking lot as they waited for tickets to become available, dealing with a wind chill of 14 below.

New Orleans, 2010

Think this city is a crazy place to be during Mardi Gras? It likely had nothing on the Saints' Super Bowl parade on Feb. 9, 2010. An estimated 800,000 fans gathered for the celebration, which saw more than a dozen marching bands join the team on its route. Keep in mind that in 2010, New Orleans' population was just over 300,000 and the greater New Orleans area was around 1.1 million.

Detroit, 2008

"Hockeytown" celebrated its fourth Stanley Cup title in 11 seasons with a epic parade after the Red Wings defeated the Penguins in the 2008 Cup finals. About 1.4 million lined the parade route, which went down Woodward Avenue into downtown Detroit to Hart Plaza, where the team held a celebration rally.

Anaheim, 2007

It wasn't exactly a traffic-altering parade, but Ducks fans got to celebrate the team's Stanley Cup championship with a rally at the Honda Center on June 10, 2007. More than 15,000 people attended and were offered free hot dogs, soda and chips during the two-hour event.

Colts fans held a victory rally after their Super Bowl win. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Indianapolis, 2007

The Colts' Super Bowl parade in February 2007 was so special that schools and businesses shut down for the day to honor the team's victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, the city's first major team championship. Thousands lined the streets in 6-degree temperatures to watch the Colts' bus caravan go through downtown into the RCA Dome, where a spirited (and much warmer) pep rally was held.

Raleigh, 2006

Ninety-degree temperatures didn't stop 35,000-plus people from celebrating the Hurricanes' Stanley Cup title over the Oilers in June 2006, as the team did a victory lap around the RBC Center. Beer and smoothies were sold during the festivities, which also featured giveaways of championship glass mugs and cars. The players were given a red-carpet parade onto the stage and North Carolina's governor declared the day "Carolina Hurricanes Day."

Tampa, 2004

The Stanley Cup's first visit to the Sunshine State was a joyous one, as 20,000 lined the streets of Tampa to celebrate the Lightning's seven-game victory over the Flames in 2004. The celebration culminated with a pep rally in the St. Pete Times Forum that was attended by 13,000.

East Rutherford, 2003

The Devils have perfected the art of the parking-lot party during their three Stanley Cup celebrations, the most recent coming in 2003 after beating the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in seven games. The Cup celebration was held in the parking lot of Continental Airlines Arena and had games, food and beverages. The rally was attended by roughly 45,000.

Phoenix, 2001

Phoenix has only had one championship parade, but the 2001 celebration honoring the Diamondbacks' World Series victory over the Yankees was a doozy. Over 300,000 lined the streets of downtown Phoenix for the parade, which ended with a rally inside Bank One Ballpark (now Chase Field).

Atlanta, 1995

A crowd estimated at 600,000 celebrated the first major professional sports championship for the city, honoring the World Series champion Braves with a downtown parade on Oct. 30, 1995. Until the 1990s, the Braves finished in last place or next to last 16 times since moving from Milwaukee in 1966.

Montreal, 1993

The Canadiens strolled down the streets of Montreal on huge floats to celebrate their title in 1993. The city also got to celebrate a Grey Cup by the CFL's Alouettes in 2010. The Alouettes hoisted the Grey Cup in front of thousands of fans riding flatbed trucks on Sainte-Catherine Street after they defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders, 21-18, in the Grey Cup final.

Toronto, 1992

The Blue Jays celebrated their 1992 World Series title through the streets of Toronto and at the SkyDome, with a parade and ceremony.

More recently, Canada's biggest city got to party when Toronto FC won the MLS Cup over the Seattle Sounders last December. Thousands of Toronto FC supporters lined the parade route, which went from the Air Canada Centre to Nathan Phillips square, as players were driven in double-decker bus to the rally, which featured speeches and a "Viking Clap" closing.

Jack Morris and the Twins celebrated their 1991 title in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Bill Waugh

Minneapolis, 1991

It's fitting that the Twins got twin parades after beating the Braves to win the 1991 World Series, as both St. Paul and Minneapolis honored the team. St. Paul was dubbed "Morristown" for the day after Jack Morris, who pitched the Game 7 victory, while Minneapolis had just under 300,000 line the streets in rainy, 37-degree weather for its parade, which ended with a rally in the Metrodome.

Cincinnati, 1990

Twelve-thousand fans didn't let inclement weather spoil their celebration of the Reds' 1990 World Series title, as they braved heavy rain to celebrate Cincinnati's sweep of the A's. The Reds had a parade and rally at Fountain Square, where they played M.C. Hammer's "Can't Touch This," the anthem of their championship run.

Edmonton, 1990

Edmonton had plenty of Stanley Cup title parades to celebrate the Oilers between 1984 and 1990, but the last kind of championship for the city came in 2015, when the CFL's Eskimos defeated Ottawa for the Grey Cup. The team met with thousands of fans in Churchill Square for a celebration that involved cheering and players sharing the Grey Cup with supporters in typically chilly Canadian conditions.

Calgary, 1989

The Flames celebrated their most recent title nearly 20 years ago in downtown Calgary, featuring a big float and a giant "C." More recently, Calgary was buzzing in December 2014 after the CFL's Stampeders defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for the Grey Cup championship. The city held a parade and rally downtown where thousands of fans celebrated the championship while making non-perishable food donations to Calgary food banks.

Portland, 1977

The Blazers and their fans celebrated their 1977 championship with a parade down the streets of Portland, swarmed by fans. Portland has since celebrated an MLS title in 2015.

Braves fans took to the streets of Milwaukee to celebrate their 1957 World Series win over the Yankees. Sporting News via Getty Images

Milwaukee, 1957

The Brewers had a parade after they lost in 1982 and the Bucks didn't have one when they won the 1971 NBA Finals, so the last parade for a title came in 1957, when the Milwaukee Braves beat the Yankees in the World Series. Nearly 100,000 met the team plane at the airport and 400,000 lined Wisconsin Avenue to celebrate. The team then had a rally at a completely full County Stadium.

Still waiting...

San Diego

The city of San Diego hasn't had a champion since the Chargers won the AFL championship in 1963, and there's no record of a championship parade that followed.

Sacramento

While the NBA's Kings have been denied a title in their 30-plus years in Sacramento, California's capital had a celebration for Sacramento Republic FC in 2014. Sac Republic FC won the United Soccer League title over the Harrisburg City Islanders and were given a celebration on the Capitol Mall, complete with an appearance from mayor (and former NBA star) Kevin Johnson.

Orlando

The undefeated UCF football team of 2017 didn't officially win the national championship, but it sure celebrated like it did on Jan. 10, 2018. Mickey Mouse, the UCF marching band, cheerleaders and the football team walked the parade route at Walt Disney World, surrounded by thousands of screaming fans. Many held signs declaring the team national champions, while others wore newly printed national championship shirts.

Las Vegas

Sin City hasn't had a major pro sports championship, but it was celebrating in 1990 when UNLV won the NCAA men's basketball championship with a rout of Duke. The Runnin' Rebels were celebrated with a parade along Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, as thousands lined the street to celebrate Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon and Co.

San Jose

The Sharks are still looking for their first parade to celebrate a Stanley Cup title, although they played for the crown in 2016. San Jose has two MLS Cups, with the Earthquakes (formerly known as the Clash) winning in 2001 and 2003.

Columbus

While the Blue Jackets have yet to win a title, Columbus has OSU in the college ranks. The city always goes nuts for Ohio State football, and that was certainly the case when the Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff by beating Oregon in 2015. The Buckeyes were celebrated with a pep rally inside Ohio Stadium, which was packed with fans rejoicing in Ohio State's national championship.

Charlotte

The city hasn't had the opportunity to throw a parade for either of its major pro sports teams -- the NBA's Hornets and the NFL's Panthers. The Panthers nearly made one necessary in 2016, falling to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Nashville

The Predators nearly gave their fans a reason to party in the streets in 2017, falling two wins shy of a Stanley Cup title. Meanwhile, the Titans came within a yard of having a chance to beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV during the 1999 season.

Jacksonville

While the Jaguars haven't given their fans a ton to cheer about since entering the NFL in 1995, the team has played in three AFC title games, including falling to the Patriots in the 2017 season. The Jaguars also played for the AFC crown in its second season and again three seasons later.

Memphis

The city could be waiting a while for its first championship parade. Since moving to Memphis from Vancouver in 2001, the NBA's Grizzlies have reached the Western Conference finals once. They were swept by the Spurs in the 2012-13 season.

Oklahoma City

Since relocating from Seattle to Oklahoma City 10 years ago, the NBA's Thunder have been one of the league's more successful franchises. OKC has played in four Western Conference finals and one NBA Finals, falling to the Heat in 2012. Still, it waits to throw its grand victory celebration.

Buffalo

Buffalo is known for its futility in the big sports (Bills and Sabres), but they've celebrated four championships by the Buffalo Bandits of the National Lacrosse League. The most recent came in 2008, after the Bandits defeated the Portland LumberJax. That win set off a spirited rally in downtown Buffalo attended by hundreds of fans.

Salt Lake City

While the Jazz came close a couple titles in the 1990s, Real Salt Lake gave the city something to celebrate when it won the 2009 MLS Cup over the LA Galaxy. Fans lined the streets heading down Rio Tinto Stadium as the Real players traveled in SUVs to the stadium for a championship rally.

Vancouver

The Canucks have yet to win it all, but the BC Lions took a page out of the Stanley Cup playbook after winning the 2011 Grey Cup championship over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. For a week in the offseason, they took the Grey Cup all over British Columbia to celebrate the Lions' third championship since 2000 and sixth overall.

Winnipeg

Winnipeg is overdue for a championship parade, as the last one happened in November, 1990 after the Blue Bombers defeated Edmonton in the Grey Cup. The Blue Bombers' 10th championship was celebrated with a downtown parade that headed into the Winnipeg Arena for a championship rally.

Ottawa

There are no titles yet for the Senators, but the third CFL franchise was the charm in Canada's capital, as the Redblacks were founded in 2014 and celebrated a Grey Cup in 2016 with an upset overtime victory over Calgary. Over 40,000 lined the streets of Ottawa to celebrate the title as the Redblacks hoisted the Cup while traveling on fire trucks.