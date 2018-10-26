Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora wouldn't commit to J.D. Martinez playing right field in Friday's Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Martinez has been playing with a sore right ankle, an injury sustained in Game 1. Martinez looked hobbled when running during Game 2.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Los Angeles, Cora said Martinez's ankle is feeling better and that Martinez will continue to get treatment ahead of Game 3 before the team makes a decision.

"We'll see," Cora said of Martinez's status.

Cora had previously said Martinez would shift from his usual designated hitter spot to right field for all World Series game at Dodger Stadium -- a move that would likely force Boston to bench either Jackie Bradley Jr. or Andrew Benintendi.

Cora also said on Thursday that Mookie Betts will not start at second base in Game 3.