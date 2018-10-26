David Price strikes out 5 batters through 6 innings and J.D. Martinez notches the go-ahead hit as the Red Sox take a 2-0 World Series lead. (0:58)

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has long provided heroics on the field, and now the likely American League MVP is an All-Star off the field as well after being identified in a tweet performing a simple act of kindness for Boston's hungry and homeless.

Hours after Betts and the Red Sox took a 2-0 World Series lead on Wednesday and, with temperatures dipping into the 30s overnight, the generous star reportedly provided hot meals from trays of food to the city's homeless outside the Boston Public Library.

Former Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni, who hosts a show on Boston sports radio WEEI, took to Twitter on Thursday night to share a photo and bring light to Betts' Good Samaritan gesture.

Little birdie told me an amazing story. This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn't looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/4Ox7O0edo4 — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) October 25, 2018

It's not the first time Betts has done a similar good deed for a hungry stranger. In 2015, he told NESN that he and catcher Blake Swihart gave pizza to a homeless man in New York City, an act of kindness that Betts credited for his subsequent two-home run game against the Yankees.

''Me and Blake, yesterday, we got to eat, and had (a piece of pizza) left and he said the night before, he had given it to a homeless guy and he hit two home runs,'' Betts said. ''So, I had a pizza. So, I gave it to a homeless guy and hit two home runs, so maybe, pass it on to the next person.''

The Red Sox visit Los Angeles on Friday night to face the Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series.