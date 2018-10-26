Finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove awards

The finalists for the 2018 Gold Gloves were announced Thursday. The winners will be announced on Nov. 4 (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET) on the "2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Presented by Dick's Sporting Goods" show.

Here are the finalists in each league.

American League finalists

Pitcher

Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros; Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians; Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

Keuchel has won three Gold Gloves.

Catcher

Yan Gomes, Cleveland Indians; Martin Maldonado, Houston Astros; Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

Perez has won four and Maldonado has won one.

First base

Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox; Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics; Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays

Moreland has won one.

Second base

Ian Kinsler, Boston Red Sox; Jed Lowrie, Oakland Athletics; Rougned Odor, Texas Rangers

Kinsler has won one.

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians; Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics; Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels

Simmons has won three (AL and NL) and Lindor has won one.

Third base

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros; Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

None of the finalists has won before.

Left field

Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox; Brett Gardner, New York Yankees; Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals

Gordon has won five and Gardner has won one.

Center field

Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox; Adam Engel, Chicago White Sox; Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

None of the finalists has won before.

Right field

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox; Kole Calhoun, Los Angeles Angels; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Betts has won two and Calhoun has won one.

National League

Pitcher

Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks; Clayton Richard, San Diego Padres: Julio Teheran, Atlanta Braves

Greinke has won four.

Catcher

Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals; Manny Pina, Milwaukee Brewers; Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

Molina has won eight and Posey has won one.

First base

Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs; Joey Votto, Reds

Rizzo and Votto have won one.

Second base

Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs; DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies; Kolten Wong, St. Louis Cardinals

LeMahieu has won two.

Shortstop

Nick Ahmed, Arizona Diamondbacks; Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants; Freddy Galvis, San Diego Padres

Crawford has won three.

Third base

Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies; Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals; Travis Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers

Arenado has won five.

Left field

Corey Dickerson, Pittsburgh Pirates; Adam Duvall, Cincinnati Reds; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Yelich has won one.

Center field

Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers; Billy Hamilton, Cincinnati Reds; Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves

Inciarte has won two.

Right field

Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs; Jon Jay, Arizona Diamondbacks; Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves

Heyward has won five and Markakis has won two (AL).