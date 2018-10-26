        <
          Finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove awards

          12:30 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The finalists for the 2018 Gold Gloves were announced Thursday. The winners will be announced on Nov. 4 (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET) on the "2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Presented by Dick's Sporting Goods" show.

          Here are the finalists in each league.

          American League finalists

          Pitcher

          Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros; Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians; Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

          Keuchel has won three Gold Gloves.

          Catcher

          Yan Gomes, Cleveland Indians; Martin Maldonado, Houston Astros; Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

          Perez has won four and Maldonado has won one.

          First base

          Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox; Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics; Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays

          Moreland has won one.

          Second base

          Ian Kinsler, Boston Red Sox; Jed Lowrie, Oakland Athletics; Rougned Odor, Texas Rangers

          Kinsler has won one.

          Shortstop

          Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians; Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics; Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels

          Simmons has won three (AL and NL) and Lindor has won one.

          Third base

          Alex Bregman, Houston Astros; Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

          None of the finalists has won before.

          Left field

          Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox; Brett Gardner, New York Yankees; Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals

          Gordon has won five and Gardner has won one.

          Center field

          Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox; Adam Engel, Chicago White Sox; Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

          None of the finalists has won before.

          Right field

          Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox; Kole Calhoun, Los Angeles Angels; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

          Betts has won two and Calhoun has won one.

          National League

          Pitcher

          Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks; Clayton Richard, San Diego Padres: Julio Teheran, Atlanta Braves

          Greinke has won four.

          Catcher

          Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals; Manny Pina, Milwaukee Brewers; Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

          Molina has won eight and Posey has won one.

          First base

          Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs; Joey Votto, Reds

          Rizzo and Votto have won one.

          Second base

          Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs; DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies; Kolten Wong, St. Louis Cardinals

          LeMahieu has won two.

          Shortstop

          Nick Ahmed, Arizona Diamondbacks; Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants; Freddy Galvis, San Diego Padres

          Crawford has won three.

          Third base

          Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies; Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals; Travis Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers

          Arenado has won five.

          Left field

          Corey Dickerson, Pittsburgh Pirates; Adam Duvall, Cincinnati Reds; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

          Yelich has won one.

          Center field

          Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers; Billy Hamilton, Cincinnati Reds; Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves

          Inciarte has won two.

          Right field

          Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs; Jon Jay, Arizona Diamondbacks; Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves

          Heyward has won five and Markakis has won two (AL).

