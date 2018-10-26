Finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove awards

The finalists for the 2018 Gold Gloves were announced Thursday. The winners will be announced on Nov. 4 (ESPN, 9 p.m. ET) on the "2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Presented by Dick's Sporting Goods" show.
Here are the finalists in each league.
American League finalists
Pitcher
Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros; Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians; Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees
Keuchel has won three Gold Gloves.
Catcher
Yan Gomes, Cleveland Indians; Martin Maldonado, Houston Astros; Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals
Perez has won four and Maldonado has won one.
First base
Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox; Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics; Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays
Moreland has won one.
Second base
Ian Kinsler, Boston Red Sox; Jed Lowrie, Oakland Athletics; Rougned Odor, Texas Rangers
Kinsler has won one.
Shortstop
Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians; Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics; Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles Angels
Simmons has won three (AL and NL) and Lindor has won one.
Third base
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros; Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics; Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
None of the finalists has won before.
Left field
Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox; Brett Gardner, New York Yankees; Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals
Gordon has won five and Gardner has won one.
Center field
Jackie Bradley Jr., Boston Red Sox; Adam Engel, Chicago White Sox; Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
None of the finalists has won before.
Right field
Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox; Kole Calhoun, Los Angeles Angels; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Betts has won two and Calhoun has won one.
National League
Pitcher
Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks; Clayton Richard, San Diego Padres: Julio Teheran, Atlanta Braves
Greinke has won four.
Catcher
Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals; Manny Pina, Milwaukee Brewers; Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
Molina has won eight and Posey has won one.
First base
Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves; Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs; Joey Votto, Reds
Rizzo and Votto have won one.
Second base
Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs; DJ LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies; Kolten Wong, St. Louis Cardinals
LeMahieu has won two.
Shortstop
Nick Ahmed, Arizona Diamondbacks; Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants; Freddy Galvis, San Diego Padres
Crawford has won three.
Third base
Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies; Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals; Travis Shaw, Milwaukee Brewers
Arenado has won five.
Left field
Corey Dickerson, Pittsburgh Pirates; Adam Duvall, Cincinnati Reds; Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Yelich has won one.
Center field
Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers; Billy Hamilton, Cincinnati Reds; Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves
Inciarte has won two.
Right field
Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs; Jon Jay, Arizona Diamondbacks; Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves
Heyward has won five and Markakis has won two (AL).