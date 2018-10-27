Mark Teixeira and David Ross discuss strategy for the Dodgers and Red Sox moving forward and the decision to have Nathan Eovaldi throw 97 pitches. (1:48)

Entering Game 4 of the World Series, the overriding question has to be which team has more left in the tank after the 7-hour, 20-minute endurance test that was Game 3.

The Dodgers obviously have the momentum and emotional high of a series-saving win, while the Red Sox went all-in for Game 3 and busted, burning their scheduled Game 4 starter, Nathan Eovaldi. Both teams ran through all of their relievers, but Boston seemed worse for wear in the end, particularly Eduardo Nunez, who seemed to suffer a variety of leg injuries as the game wore on.

The most important thing of the day: After being one out from taking a 3-0 stranglehold on the series, the Red Sox suffered a gut-wrenching loss and are left scrambling for a starting pitcher for Game 4. Despite still holding the series lead, Boston will need to dig deep to prevent the feeling that things are slipping away.

World Series Game 4: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

TBA vs. TBA, 8:09 p.m. ET, Fox and ESPN Radio

The stakes: With Max Muncy giving the Dodgers life, they now have the opportunity to set things back to square one. The Red Sox are looking to quickly put Game 3 behind them and regain control of the series.

If the Red Sox win: Ian Kinsler, who made a costly error in the 13th inning Friday night, will feel much better about himself as Boston will have a 3-1 series lead and need just one more win, with two potential games at Fenway Park in their back pocket.

If the Dodgers win: The series is tied 2-2, L.A. has all the momentum plus another home game, and the Red Sox will be feeling the heat.

One key stat to know: The Dodgers are the fifth team to win via walk-off when trailing 2-0 in the World Series. Each of the previous four still lost the series (1980 Royals, 1988 A's, 1991 Braves, 1995 Indians).

The matchups that matter most: Hitters in the top four spots of the Red Sox lineup went a combined 0-for-28 in Game 3, including an 0-for-15 from Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. Whether they're facing Rich Hill (who was scheduled to be the Dodgers' starter until a potential late audible by the team) or whatever relievers Dave Roberts calls on, Boston obviously needs more from them.

The story on social media: Twitter was a fun place to wait (and wait and wait) for a hero to emerge in Game 3, but this tweet might sum up the loooong night best.

The prediction: As the old saying goes, momentum is only as good as the next day's starting pitcher (or in this case, later the same day's starting pitcher) and the Dodgers figure to have Hill going -- though a postgame tweet from the team said its Game 4 starter was now "TBD" -- while the Red Sox are left to piece together Game 4 in the aftermath of Friday's 18-inning marathon. Couple that with a sense of new life for L.A. after narrowly avoiding falling in a 3-0 hole and this Series could very well be all tied up after the final out Saturday. Dodgers 4, Red Sox 3. -- Dan Mullen, ESPN.com