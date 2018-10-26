Manny Machado gives praise to the Red Sox and calls Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw "two of the best pitchers." (0:27)

Machado: 'It's going to be a tough one' (0:27)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado's animated second-base display during Wednesday's Game 2 caught the eye of the Boston Red Sox, with pitching coach Dana LeVangie saying they believed Machado was trying to relay pitches.

"Was it a little exaggerated? Yeah, maybe, but I saw the whole thing," LeVangie told Bleacher Report. "I had told Alex [Cora] I wanted to go [to the mound] before the [Yasiel] Puig at-bat because I wanted to talk about some things."

After reaching second base in the fourth inning, Machado appeared to send signals to Enrique Hernandez and Puig by touching his helmet, jersey or pants.

David Price struck out Hernandez but gave up an RBI single to Puig. LeVangie told Bleacher Report that he didn't want to use a mound visit to clue Price in on Machado's antics and ruin the Red Sox lefty's momentum after the strikeout. LeVangie did go to the mound after Puig's hit.

"We had a conversation," LeVangie said. "I don't want to get into the depths of it, but I brought up exactly what you're talking about. I let it get in my way -- because of the strikeout, I didn't go out there [earlier]. I was so pissed that I didn't."

There are no rules against runners sending signs to batters, and LeVangie noted that it was on Price and catcher Christian Vazquez to be more careful.

Machado previously drew headlines this postseason when he ran into Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar during the National League Championship Series. Machado's animated celebrations have also drawn scrutiny and praise from baseball fans.

A source told ESPN that Machado was fined for the collision with Aguilar.