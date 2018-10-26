New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is now in the recovery process after undergoing heel surgery Friday -- his second procedure in the past three months.

The Mets announced Friday that Dr. Robert Anderson performed the surgery in Charlotte, North Carolina, to remove bone calcification in Cespedes' left heel.

Cespedes underwent surgery to remove bone calcification in his right heel on Aug. 2.

The 32-year-old was limited to 38 games this season. He hit .262 with 9 home runs and 29 RBIs. When the surgery was scheduled last month, Cespedes said he wasn't sure how much of the 2019 season he would miss.

He is signed through the 2020 season and is scheduled to make $29.5 million in both 2019 and 2020.