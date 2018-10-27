LOS ANGELES -- You could argue that the epicenter of sports in the country right now is located in Los Angeles. LeBron James is the talk of the town after making his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers; the Los Angeles Rams are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 7-0, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series for the second consecutive season, which is a feat they have not accomplished in 40 years.
The hottest ticket in L.A. this weekend, however, is to see the Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox in the World Series as the team looks to win its first World Series in 30 years.
Here's a running list of celebrities attending Game 3 of the World Series:
Hank Aaron
Casey Affleck
Jason Bateman
Terry Crews
Morgan Fox
Orel Hershiser
Joe Jonas
Larry King
Sandy Koufax
Mario Lopez
Rob Lowe
Omar Miller
Danny Trejo
Brad Paisley
Frank Robinson
Maria Shriver
Jason Patrick
David Alan Grier
Nat Faxon
Jordan Masterson
Keith Carradine
Bob Baffert
Graham Elliot
Dave Winfield
Ron Cey
Mary Hart
Steve Garvey
Magic Johnson
Tommy Lasorda
Don Newcombe
Ilya Kovalchuk