          Celebrities at World Series Game 3 in Los Angeles

          Dodgers owner and Lakers legend Magic Johnson walks onto the field during pregame ceremonies. Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports
          9:29 PM ET
          • Arash MarkaziESPN Senior Writer
          LOS ANGELES -- You could argue that the epicenter of sports in the country right now is located in Los Angeles. LeBron James is the talk of the town after making his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers; the Los Angeles Rams are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 7-0, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series for the second consecutive season, which is a feat they have not accomplished in 40 years.

          The hottest ticket in L.A. this weekend, however, is to see the Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox in the World Series as the team looks to win its first World Series in 30 years.

          Here's a running list of celebrities attending Game 3 of the World Series:

          Hank Aaron

          Casey Affleck

          Jason Bateman

          Terry Crews

          Morgan Fox

          Orel Hershiser

          Joe Jonas

          Larry King

          Sandy Koufax

          Mario Lopez

          Rob Lowe

          Omar Miller

          Danny Trejo

          Brad Paisley

          Frank Robinson

          Maria Shriver

          Jason Patrick

          David Alan Grier

          Nat Faxon

          Jordan Masterson

          Keith Carradine

          Bob Baffert

          Graham Elliot

          Dave Winfield

          Ron Cey

          Mary Hart

          Steve Garvey

          Magic Johnson

          Tommy Lasorda

          Don Newcombe

          Ilya Kovalchuk

