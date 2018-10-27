Mark Teixeira and David Ross discuss strategy for the Dodgers and Red Sox moving forward and the decision to have Nathan Eovaldi throw 97 pitches. (1:48)

The Boston Red Sox will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to start Game 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Nathan Eovaldi had been scheduled to start, but he was called in to pitch six-plus innings of relief as Friday's Game 3 stretched to 18 innings before the Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-2 on Max Muncy's walk-off homer.

Rodriguez pitched one-third of an inning in Game 3, coming on for starter Rick Porcello with two outs in the fifth inning and striking out Joc Pederson on six pitches.

The Dodgers, who cut the Red Sox's series lead to 2-1 with the victory, will start veteran left-hander Rich Hill after some initial uncertainty. Manager Dave Roberts said he had been considering using an opener, as Milwaukee did against the LA. in the National League Championship Series, before ultimately sticking with Hill.

Rodriguez posted a career-low 3.82 ERA in a career-high 27 appearances for Boston in the regular season. He made 23 regular-season starts (12-4, 3.79 ERA) and also made four relief appearances (1-1, 4.26 ERA). He spent six weeks on the disabled list from July 15 until September with a right ankle sprain.

Tonight's GM. 4 Dodger lineup vs. Red Sox:

Freese 1B

Muncy 2B

Turner 3B

Machado SS

Bellinger CF

Puig RF

Taylor LF

Barnes C

Hill P#LADetermined | #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Fy2cyfooKf — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 27, 2018

In the postseason, he allowed three earned runs in an inning and two-thirds in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees but has only allowed two walks in four appearances since that game.

A day after being left out, left fielder Andrew Benintendi is back in the Boston starting lineup, batting second, while Jackie Bradley Jr. starts on the bench. J.D. Martinez, who took Benintendi's spot in Game 3, shifts to right field, while Mookie Betts moves to center.

Steve Pearce replaces Mitch Moreland at first base and batting third, while Eduardo Nunez starts over Rafael Devers at third base and hitting sixth.

Muncy, the Dodgers Game 3 hero, retains his spot in the Dodgers lineup, after starting on the bench in the first two games against left-handed starters Chris Sale and David Price. He'll start at second base, after opening the game at first on Friday.

David Freese is back in the starting lineup against the lefty Rodriguez -- leading off and playing first -- as is catcher Austin Barnes.