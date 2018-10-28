        <
          Celebrities at World Series Game 4 in Los Angeles

          Former L.A. Laker great Kobe Bryant reads the starting lineup for Game 4. Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos/Getty Images
          8:35 PM ET
          • Arash MarkaziESPN Senior Writer
          LOS ANGELES -- After the epic effort of the Dodgers' 18-inning win in Game 3, you could argue that the epicenter of sports in the country is located in Los Angeles. LeBron James is the talk of the town after making his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers; the Los Angeles Rams are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 7-0, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series for the second consecutive season, a feat they have not accomplished in 40 years.

          The hottest ticket in L.A. this weekend, however, is to see the Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox in the World Series as the team looks to win its first World Series since 1988, an October made forever famous by Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series that year.

          Here's a running list of celebrities attending Game 4 of the World Series:

          Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

          Anthony Anderson

          Jason Bateman

          Deacon Frey

          Tobias Harris

          Johnny Hekker

          Don Johnson

          Magic Johnson

          Larry King

          Michelle Kwan

          Rob Lowe

          Boban Marjanovic

          Omar Miller

          Charlize Theron

          Ryan Tedder

          Meghan Trainor

          Dana White

          Kirk Gibson and Dennis Eckersley

          Mary Hart

          Don Newcombe

          Ron Cey and Steve Garvey

          Sandy Koufax

          Edward James Olmos

          Kobe Bryant

          Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra

          Luis Tiant

          Bob Costas

          Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffmann

          Joe Torre

          Ann Meyers Drysdale

          Drew Taggart

          Mandy Moore

          Angela Bassett

          Alex Morgan

