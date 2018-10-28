LOS ANGELES -- After the epic effort of the Dodgers' 18-inning win in Game 3, you could argue that the epicenter of sports in the country is located in Los Angeles. LeBron James is the talk of the town after making his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers; the Los Angeles Rams are the only undefeated team in the NFL at 7-0, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series for the second consecutive season, a feat they have not accomplished in 40 years.
The hottest ticket in L.A. this weekend, however, is to see the Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox in the World Series as the team looks to win its first World Series since 1988, an October made forever famous by Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the World Series that year.
Here's a running list of celebrities attending Game 4 of the World Series:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Anthony Anderson
Jason Bateman
Deacon Frey
Tobias Harris
Johnny Hekker
Don Johnson
Magic Johnson
Larry King
Michelle Kwan
Rob Lowe
Boban Marjanovic
Omar Miller
Charlize Theron
Ryan Tedder
Meghan Trainor
Dana White
Kirk Gibson and Dennis Eckersley
Mary Hart
Don Newcombe
Ron Cey and Steve Garvey
Sandy Koufax
Edward James Olmos
Kobe Bryant
Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra
Luis Tiant
Bob Costas
Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffmann
Joe Torre
Ann Meyers Drysdale
Drew Taggart
Mandy Moore
Angela Bassett
Alex Morgan