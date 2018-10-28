NEW YORK -- The New York Mets and agent Brodie Van Wagenen are close to completing a deal that would make Van Wagenen the team's next general manager, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Van Wagenen, 44, appears set to switch sides after representing several Mets stars, including Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier.

Van Wagenen has been co-head of CAA Baseball since 2010 and emerged as the club's top choice for GM from a list of 10-12 original candidates.

On Friday, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said the prospect of the Mets hiring Van Wagenen as GM has alarmed several players. Clark suggested that players are concerned that the information about players that Van Wagenen has gained in his role as an agent could be used against them in future negotiations.

"I won't tell you how many calls or how many texts I have gotten," Clark said Friday. "I will simply suggest to you that our membership is paying attention."

Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom also was a finalist for the Mets job and remains a possibility, according to reports. An announcement is expected shortly after the World Series but no earlier than Tuesday.

Doug Melvin also had a second interview with ownership this week, but the former Texas and Milwaukee general manager was told that he is no longer in the running.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.