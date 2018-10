The 2018 World Series featured some huge home runs, dramatic comebacks and the longest game in MLB postseason history. Here are some of the biggest moments of the Red Sox's Series win over the Dodgers:

Game 1

Eduardo Nunez hits a pinch-hit three-run homer in the seventh inning to break open Game 1, an 8-4 Red Sox victory. Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Eduardo Nunez celebrates as he rounds the bases after his seventh-inning homer. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Game 2

J.D. Martinez puts the Red Sox on top for good with a two-run single in the fifth inning. Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez is fired up after his go-ahead single in Game 2. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Game 3

Eduardo Nunez tries to get out of the way of Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes as Barnes scrambles for the ball in the 13th inning. The Red Sox would take a 2-1 lead later in the inning. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Dodgers' Yasiel Puig hits a game-tying single in the bottom of the 13th. Harry How/Getty Images

Max Muncy ends the longest game in postseason history with a walk-off home run in the 18th inning. Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Max Muncy celebrates after his walk-off homer. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Game 4

Yasiel Puig celebrates after his three-run home run in the sixth inning, which game L.A. a 4-0 lead in Game 4. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Steve Pearce, who had tied the game with a home run in the eighth, rips a three-run double in the ninth to blow open Boston's 9-6 win. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Game 5

Steve Pearce got the Red Sox going with a two-run homer in the first inning off Clayton Kershaw. Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

World Series MVP Steve Pearce reacts after his solo home run in the eighth inning, his second of the night. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

David Price, who had won the ALCS clinching win over the Astros, finished off the Dodgers with seven strong innings. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images