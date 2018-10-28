The New York Mets have agreed to a deal to make agent Brodie Van Wagenen their new general manager, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by the New York Post, which said a news conference will be held on Tuesday if the World Series is over by then.

Van Wagenen, 44, whose division at Creative Artists Agency represents Mets players Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes, Noah Syndergaard and Todd Frazier, is one of two finalists to replace Sandy Alderson as GM.

The other candidate is Chaim Bloom, the Tampa Bay Rays' senior vice president of baseball operations.

Players' association executive director Tony Clark said last week the prospect of the Mets hiring Van Wagenen has alarmed a number of players who are concerned that a former agent could have information that could affect future negotiations.

"I won't tell you how many calls or how many texts I have gotten," Clark said Friday. "I will simply suggest to you that our membership is paying attention."