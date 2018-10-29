From the free agents set to cash in to the big-name stars sure to come up in trade rumors all winter long, keep up with all of the latest action.

Key dates

Oct. 29: Free agency begins (the day after the World Series ends)

Nov. 4: Gold Glove winners announced

Nov. 5: BBWAA Awards finalists announced

Nov. 5: MLB Executive of the Year announced

Nov. 6-9: General managers meetings in Carlsbad, California

Nov. 7: Defensive Players of the Year announced

Nov. 8: Silver Sluggers announced

Nov. 12: Rookies of the Year announced

Nov. 13: Managers of the Year announced

Nov. 14: Cy Young Awards announced

Nov. 15: MVP Awards announced

Nov. 19: Comeback Players of the Year announced

Nov. 20: Designated Hitter of the Year announced

Nov. 30: Non-tender deadline for arbitration-eligible players

Dec. 9-13: Winter meetings in Las Vegas

Jan. 11: Arbitration deadline

Feb. 13: Pitchers and catchers report

What you need to know about the hot stove

• Free agency technically begins the day after the World Series ends, but there is an initial five-day window for free agents' former teams to make a qualifying offer to retain them.

• What is a qualifying offer? Teams must make qualifying offers to their own free agents during the first five full days after the World Series ends; players then have 10 days to accept or decline the one-year offer but can negotiate with other teams during that time. The amount of a qualifying offer is the mean salary of the league's 125 highest-paid players that season. Eligible teams can receive varying levels of compensation for players who turn down qualifying offers in the form of draft picks, depending on whether the team is receiving revenue sharing and/or if the player subsequently signs a deal worth $50 million or more. Future free agents are eligible for qualifying offers only if they have never received a qualifying offer before and have spent the entire season on the team's roster.

• Who are the biggest free agents?

• Which teams will be the most active? The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are the likely entrants from among the big-market teams, since both got below the luxury tax coming into this offseason. The Philadelphia Phillies might invest the money to prove they're ready to rejoin the reliable contenders.

Harper and Machado and the rest

Will the Red Sox repeat?

