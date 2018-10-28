Two-time Olympic medalist Jessica Mendoza was voted into the National Softball Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City on Sunday. She will be part of the 2019 class.

Mendoza, an analyst on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, won gold (2004) and silver (2008) medals with Team USA at the Olympics. She also is a three-time world champion (2002, 2006, 2010) and World Cup champion (2006, 2007, 2010) in addition to being a two-time Pan American gold medalist (2003, 2007).

In 2006, she was named the USA Softball Athlete of the Year and was also recognized in 2008 as the Women's Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year.

Mendoza, who was a four-time first-team All-American at Stanford from 1999 to 2002, retired from softball in 2014.