Steve Pearce is the 2018 World Series MVP.
The veteran slugger, acquired in late June from the Toronto Blue Jays, won the award Sunday night after his two-home run, three-RBI performance helped the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5.
Pearce hit a two-run homer on Clayton Kershaw's sixth pitch. Solo homers by Mookie Betts in the sixth inning and J.D. Martinez in the seventh quieted the Dodger Stadium crowd, and Pearce added a solo drive off Pedro Baez in the eighth.
"We are a bunch of grinders,'' Pearce said, "and this is exactly where we knew we were going to be.''
Pearce is the fifth Boston player with a multihomer game in the World Series in Red Sox history, and the first since Rico Petrocelli in Game 6 in 1967.
The first baseman hit .333 in the Series (4-for-12) with three home runs, 8 RBIs, a .500 OBP and a 1.167 slugging percentage.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.