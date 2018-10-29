        <
          Red Sox's Steve Pearce earns World Series MVP honors

          Pearce on winning WS: 'This is what it's all about' (1:12)

          Steve Pearce calls the Red Sox's season "magical" and describes his own journey throughout 2018. (1:12)

          12:08 AM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Steve Pearce is the 2018 World Series MVP.

          The veteran slugger, acquired in late June from the Toronto Blue Jays, won the award Sunday night after his two-home run, three-RBI performance helped the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5.

          Pearce hit a two-run homer on Clayton Kershaw's sixth pitch. Solo homers by Mookie Betts in the sixth inning and J.D. Martinez in the seventh quieted the Dodger Stadium crowd, and Pearce added a solo drive off Pedro Baez in the eighth.

          "We are a bunch of grinders,'' Pearce said, "and this is exactly where we knew we were going to be.''

          Pearce is the fifth Boston player with a multihomer game in the World Series in Red Sox history, and the first since Rico Petrocelli in Game 6 in 1967.

          The first baseman hit .333 in the Series (4-for-12) with three home runs, 8 RBIs, a .500 OBP and a 1.167 slugging percentage.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

