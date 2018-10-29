Steve Pearce calls the Red Sox's season "magical" and describes his own journey throughout 2018. (1:12)

Steve Pearce is the 2018 World Series MVP.

The veteran slugger, acquired in late June from the Toronto Blue Jays, won the award Sunday night after his two-home run, three-RBI performance helped the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5.

Pearce hit a two-run homer on Clayton Kershaw's sixth pitch. Solo homers by Mookie Betts in the sixth inning and J.D. Martinez in the seventh quieted the Dodger Stadium crowd, and Pearce added a solo drive off Pedro Baez in the eighth.

"We are a bunch of grinders,'' Pearce said, "and this is exactly where we knew we were going to be.''

Pearce is the fifth Boston player with a multihomer game in the World Series in Red Sox history, and the first since Rico Petrocelli in Game 6 in 1967.

The first baseman hit .333 in the Series (4-for-12) with three home runs, 8 RBIs, a .500 OBP and a 1.167 slugging percentage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.