          White Sox decline James Shields' $16 million option

          8:38 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have declined their $16 million option on James Shields and exercised a $2 million buyout, making the veteran right-hander a free agent.

          Chicago also exercised a $4.65 million team option on reliever Nate Jones and reinstated right-hander Michael Kopech from the 60-day disabled list Monday.

          Shields was 7-16 with a 4.53 ERA in 34 appearances -- 33 starts -- last season. He had a 5.31 ERA in two-plus years with the White Sox, who acquired him from San Diego for prospect Fernando Tatis Jr.

          Jones was limited to 33 appearances by a strained muscle in his right arm.

          Kopech had Tommy John surgery in September after making four starts for the White Sox and will miss next season.

