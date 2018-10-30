        <
          D-backs exercise Paul Goldschmidt's $14.5M option for 2019

          8:33 AM ET
          PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks picked up the $14.5 million option on Paul Goldschmidt's contract for the 2019 season on Monday.

          The club option was attached to the five-year, $32 million deal Goldschmidt signed in 2014, a deal considered one of the most team-friendly in baseball considering Goldschmidt's production through those years.

          The 31-year-old slugger, considered the face of the franchise, is a .297 career hitter with 209 home runs and 710 RBIs. He also is one of the game's best defensive first basemen.

          Last season, Goldschmidt hit .290 with 33 homers and 83 RBIs.

