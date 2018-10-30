What is it like to when all of Boston comes together to celebrate the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox? These photos and posts tell the story.

(Refresh the page for the latest updates -- and watch on ESPN3.)

#RedSoxParade: We're getting ready to celebrate the @RedSox at tomorrow's #WorldSeries victory parade. View the parade route & parking restrictions at https://t.co/QsmUbZCLs2 pic.twitter.com/cc3F1odm4o — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) October 30, 2018

📍 Fenway Park: Home of the 2018 World Series Champions pic.twitter.com/pLMohezIMo — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 30, 2018

"Fastball, fastball, fastball, slider. And now we're the World Champions." 🙌



We're at the rally & @ac13alex recaps the last at bat of the season! pic.twitter.com/ZPpQz7fLuT — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018

We're on the duck with our biggest star, Griff Holt! 🖐 pic.twitter.com/Z99ImhcJGi — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018

The Cora Twins are ready for a parade! #DoDamage #DamageDone ¡Los gemelos Cora están listos para celebrar! pic.twitter.com/8RS3cITvZ2 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 31, 2018

It's almost time! ¡A punto de iniciar la celebración! pic.twitter.com/5dqGFd9K8S — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 31, 2018

Bean boot swag. pic.twitter.com/323nQ6lAub — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018

Official Duck Boat gear pic.twitter.com/w5Hk75V9tR — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 31, 2018

Who do we play for Rick?? pic.twitter.com/Fx9u4ZpvV6 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) October 31, 2018