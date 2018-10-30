        <
        >

          Indians exercise Carlos Carrasco's option

          12:08 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians have picked up their $9.75 million contract option on starter Carlos Carrasco for next season.

          Carrasco has developed into one of the AL's best pitchers. The team has another option for 2020 on the right-hander, who has won 35 games over the past two seasons.

          The team declined its $3 million option next season on outfielder Brandon Guyer, who battled through injuries last season. He'll get a $250,000 buyout and become a free agent.

          The Indians were facing deadlines this week on both players.

          Carrasco, 31, went 17-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts last season. He also recorded a team-high 231 strikeouts as the Indians became the first team in baseball history to have four pitchers top the 200-strikeout plateau.

          Guyer, 32, batted .206 with seven homers and 27 RBI in 103 games.

