New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen says Mickey Callaway will remain New York's manager and hopes ace Jacob deGrom stays with the team "for a long time."

Van Wagenen was officially introduced as the Mets GM on Tuesday, switching roles to the front office after being an agent at CAA Sports since 2006.

When asked about Callaway, who managed the Mets to a 77-85 record in his first season with the team, Van Wagenen said: "I fully support him."

DeGrom, 30, is signed through the 2020 season and is a former client of Van Wagenen's. The All-Star right-hander led the majors with a 1.70 ERA this past season, going 10-9 with 269 strikeouts in 217 innings.

"I believe Jacob deGrom is an incredible talent and I hope to keep him for a long time," Van Wagenen said.