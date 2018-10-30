All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto again has stated he has no desire to stay with the Miami Marlins and will "definitely be wearing a different uniform by the start of spring training," his agent said Tuesday.

"J.T. has informed the Marlins' ownership, he's informed their front office, he's not going to sign an extension in Miami," agent Jeff Berry told MLB Network Radio. "It makes sense, when you have one of the more valuable trade assets in baseball, to move him. Period."

Editor's Picks MLB offseason: Complete coverage of free agency and more From the free agents set to cash in to the big-name stars sure to come up in trade rumors all winter long, keep up with all of the latest action.

Realmuto, who hit 21 home runs with 74 RBIs and had a .277 batting average, is under team control for two more seasons -- though he is eligible for arbitration in both 2019 and 2020 -- before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

He also asked to be traded during the team's purge last offseason.

The Marlins finished 63-98 this season -- last among all National League teams.

In five major-league seasons, all with the Marlins, Realmuto has 59 home runs, 243 RBIs and a .279 batting average.