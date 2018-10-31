BOSTON -- Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price reaffirmed that he will stay with the team he helped lead to a World Series title.

He announced on the field at Fenway Park before a victory parade Wednesday that he was declining a contract option that would have enabled him to become a free agent.

Editor's Picks View from the duck boats: Red Sox victory parade through the players' eyes What is it like when all of Boston comes together to celebrate the World Series champs? These photos and tweets tell the story.

Price, 33, who also said in September that he didn't plan on opting out of his deal for 2019, said he came to Boston to win, and that's what the Red Sox did.

He will earn $127 million over the next four years under the seven-year, $217 million contract that he signed with Boston before the 2016 season. He has gone 31-19 with a 3.74 ERA in three seasons with the Red Sox.

After losing the first nine playoff decisions of his career, Price was the winning pitcher in the AL Championship Series clincher against Houston. He then won his first career World Series start, Game 2 against Los Angeles. He got two outs in Boston's 18-inning Game 3 loss, then started on three days' rest and delivered seven innings of three-hit ball to help eliminate the Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.