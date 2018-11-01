MILWAUKEE -- Brewers pitching coach Derek Johnson is leaving the team, the third departure on manager Craig Counsell's staff since the end of the season.

General manager David Stearns said on Wednesday that Johnson is moving on from the National League Central champions. Johnson wrapped up his third season with the Brewers, overseeing a staff that was fifth in the majors with a 3.73 ERA.

The Brewers' bullpen also was fifth in the majors, with a 3.47 ERA, but it was even better in September with a 1.98 ERA.

Hitting coach Darnell Coles resigned last week, while bullpen coach Lee Tunnell was fired. The Brewers also fired head athletic trainer Dan Wright last week.

Also on Thursday, Milwaukee declined the $3.5 million club option on Jordan Lyles, making the right-handed pitcher a free agent. Lyles instead gets a $250,000 buyout.

The Brewers selected Lyles off waivers on Aug. 5 from the San Diego Padres. He was 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 games, all in relief, with Milwaukee.

Lyles went 3-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 35 games overall, including eight starts with San Diego.