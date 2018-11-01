The Chicago Cubs exercised their 2019 option, worth $6.25 million, on reliever Pedro Strop, the team announced Thursday.

The 33-year-old Strop posted a 2.26 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 60 appearances in the 2018 season, arguably his best.

The right-hander also recorded 13 saves, including 11 after closer Brandon Morrow went down in mid-July.

Strop has posted a sub-3.00 ERA in each of his five-plus seasons with the Cubs.

He is also a favorite in the clubhouse. In August, manager Joe Maddon had a special Strop-themed road trip, with players and the coaching staff dressing in his style: red on orange, green suits and lots of silver and gold chains.