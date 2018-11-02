The Cleveland Indians are not expected to tender a $17.9 million qualifying offer to outfielder Michael Brantley by Friday's deadline, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Brantley, after missing most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons with injuries, hit .309 with 17 homers and 76 RBIs this year. He scored 89 runs in 143 games and posted an .832 OPS.

Under the rules of qualifying offers, if Brantley signs for $50 million or more, the Indians would get a draft pick between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A of the 2019 MLB draft. If he signs for less than $50 million, the pick would come after Competitive Balance Round B.

Several teams were scouting Brantley heavily at the end of the regular season.