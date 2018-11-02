Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and a delegation from the Red Sox will take the World Series trophy to his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, on Saturday to celebrate.

This past Sunday, Cora became the first Puerto Rican manager to win the World Series. He draped a Puerto Rican flag over his duck boat during Wednesday's victory parade in Boston and has been vocal in his support for the island.

Alex Cora rode with the World Series trophy in Boston during the Red Sox victory parade Wednesday. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Cora will be joined on the trip Saturday by pitchers David Price and Eduardo Rodriguez, catchers Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez and utilityman Brock Holt, as well as Red Sox chairman Tom Werner and president Sam Kennedy and other members of the staff and front office.

The trophy will just be going to Cora's hometown on Caguas, about 17 miles from San Juan.

"It should be fun. Just show the people from back home that they're part of it. It should be a cool day,'' Cora said. "To be able to wear shorts and T-shirts again, that would be great."

It's Cora's second trip to the island with the Red Sox. In January, he led a delegation to deliver aid to the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Pitchers Chris Sale and Rick Porcello and Vazquez, who is also from Puerto Rico, joined Kennedy in handing out medical supplies, water filtration systems, and food and water. Cora had made the trip a condition of his hiring with the Red Sox.