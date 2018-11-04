CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds say pitcher Jairo Capellan was killed and two other minor leagues players were injured in a car accident Saturday morning in the Dominican Republic.

Dick Williams, the Reds' president of baseball operations, confirmed Capellan's death and said pitcher Raul Hernandez was in critical condition and outfielder Emilio Garcia was in stable condition. The club released no details about their injuries.

Capellan was 19, the same age as the two injured players.

"Jairo was a talented young pitcher with a bright future who was taken from us much too soon," Reds Latin America field coordinator Joel Noboa told the Cincinnati Enquirer of the right-hander. "He will be missed by everyone who knew him -- his teammates, coaches and our Dominican Academy staff."

Reds owner Bob Castellini sent condolences to the families and friends of the players, who were part of the organization's operations in the Dominican Republic.

"Our Dominican operations are an integral part of the Reds organization, and this tragedy affects us all," Castellini said. "We will remain closely involved to help everyone through this difficult time."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.