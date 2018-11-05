The Boston Red Sox, just a week after winning the World Series, had the most players in the American League named as Rawlings Gold Glove winners, with right fielder Mookie Betts, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and second baseman Ian Kinsler receiving honors Sunday night.

Betts won the award for the third straight year while leading all major league right fielders with 20 defensive runs saved. Bradley won for the first time, and Kinsler -- acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline -- took home his second award.

The National League's Gold Glove winners featured a tie at first base, with the honor going to both the Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (first award) and Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (second). It's the fourth tie in Gold Glove history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Braves matched the Red Sox with three Gold Gloves winners, as Freeman was joined by center fielder Ender Inciarte (third) and right fielder Nick Markakis (third).

Gold Glove Winners Pos. AL NL C Salvador Perez, Royals Yadier Molina, Cardinals 1B Matt Olson, Athletics Freddie Freeman/Anthony Rizzo 2B Ian Kinsler, Red Sox DJ LeMahieu, Rockies SS Andrelton Simmons, Angels Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks 3B Matt Chapman, Athletics Nolan Arenado, Rockies LF Alex Gordon, Royals Corey Dickerson, Pirates CF Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox Ender Inciarte, Braves RF Mookie Betts, Red Sox Nick Markakis, Braves P Dallas Keuchel, Astros Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies continued his perfect record among NL third basemen, winning the award for the sixth time in his six-year career.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez won AL honors for the fifth time in six seasons, as he threw out an MLB-best 46 percent of runners trying to steal.

The Oakland Athletics' corner-infield tandem of first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman each took home his first Gold Glove. Each led MLB in defensive runs saved at his position (14 for Olson, 29 for Chapman).

The other AL winners were Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel (fourth award), Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (fourth) and Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (sixth).

Joining Arenado among NL recipients was his teammate, second baseman DJ LeMahieu (third award). The Arizona Diamondbacks also had two honorees: pitcher Zack Greinke (fifth straight) and shortstop Nick Ahmed (first).

The NL team also included St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (ninth) and Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson (first).