NEW YORK -- Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year award along with two New York Yankees infielders.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America revealed the finalists for its major awards Monday night. The winners will be announced next week.

After a historic first season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani figures to be in a tight race with Yankees infielders Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres. The two-way Japanese sensation is the first player ever to hit 15 home runs and strike out 50 batters in a season, and he joined Babe Ruth as the only players to hit 15 homers and pitch 50 innings.

The World Series champion Boston Red Sox might be in line for more hardware. Mookie Betts is a finalist for AL MVP, and Alex Cora is in the final three for AL Manager of the Year in his first season. Los Angeles' Mike Trout and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez are also finalists for AL MVP.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich is the favorite for National League MVP, and Colorado's Nolan Arenado and Chicago's Javier Baez were also revealed as top vote-getters.

The AL Cy Young Award will be contested by the Indians' Corey Kluber, Rays' Blake Snell and Astros' Justin Verlander, while the Mets' Jacob deGrom, Phillies' Aaron Nola and Nationals' Max Scherzer are finalists to be named the NL's top pitcher.

Cora is joined in the AL manager ballot by Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash and Oakland's Bob Melvin. The NL finalists are Colorado manager Bud Black, Milwaukee's Craig Counsell and Atlanta's Brian Snitker.