New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced a shuffling of manager Mickey Callaway's coaching staff Monday and said first-base prospect Peter Alonso will be given a chance to win the starting job in spring training.

Van Wagenen announced from the general managers meetings in Carlsbad, California, that the Mets were parting ways with hitting coach Pat Roessler and also will be looking for a bench coach after shifting Gary DiSarcina from that role to third-base coach.

The Mets finished tied for last in all of baseball in team batting average, with .234, and 23rd in runs scored, with 676.

Glenn Sherlock is moving from third-base coach to first-base coach, replacing Ruben Amaro Jr., who is moving into a front-office advisory role.

Dave Eiland will remain the team's pitching coach.

As for Alonso, Van Wagenen told reporters the 23-year-old prospect, who hit 36 home runs and had 119 RBIs in two levels of the minors last season, "has a shot to be an impact player."

Alonso, drafted in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft, hit .285 in 574 total plate appearances at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas last season. He scored 92 runs and also had 31 doubles.

"He's a piece that could help now and in the future," Van Wagenen told reporters.